WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Delivering an incendiary accusation, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt warned on Thursday that “an invasion force of migrants” is smuggling math across the US-Mexico border.
“They are bringing textbooks, calculators, and slide rules into our country, hoping to get America’s children hooked on math,” she said.
“President Trump has made a strong commitment to protect our country from math, whatever it takes,” she added.
Claiming that the nation was suffering from a “math epidemic,” Leavitt refused to disclose how many math-smuggling migrants have invaded the US thus far, noting, “Using numbers is exactly what they want us to do.”
Apparently Caroline’s math is not adding up!
Any word on whether they're bringing in the abacus? Or is that tool too DEI?