The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kenneth Jacobs's avatar
Kenneth Jacobs
2h

Apparently Caroline’s math is not adding up!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
MB Matthews, she/her's avatar
MB Matthews, she/her
1h

Any word on whether they're bringing in the abacus? Or is that tool too DEI?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
107 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture