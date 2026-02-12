The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
9h

Good morning, everyone!

Reply
Share
75 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
Al Gorythm's avatar
Al Gorythm
9hEdited

In a world full of Pete Hegseths, be a Mark Kelly.

Reply
Share
26 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
351 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Borowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture