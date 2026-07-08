The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

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Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
1h

Every hospital should post a photo of JD at security.

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5 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
Carol Hatch's avatar
Carol Hatch
1h

No one, sick or healthy, should be treated to a surprise visit from JD Vance.

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