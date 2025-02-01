Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In retaliation for Donald J. Trump’s threatened tariffs, on Saturday Mexico, Canada, and China cut off Elon Musk’s supply of ketamine, “effective immediately.”

The decision drew howls of protest from Musk, who said that the ketamine embargo would interfere with his effort to make the federal government as efficient and profitable as X.

But the leaders of the three nations seemed unmoved, telling the American people in a joint statement, “You’ll thank us for this.”

TBR Question of the Day: What other punitive measures would you take against Elon? Leave your comment below:

Leave a comment

Share

Leave a comment