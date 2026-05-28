The Borowitz Report

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Al Gorythm's avatar
Al Gorythm
1h

In light of recent events, Mexico has decided to pay for the wall.

Canada says they want one, too.

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8 replies
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
29m

It was easier for the Epstein files to disappear.

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