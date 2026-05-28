TIJUANA (The Borowitz Report)—On the eve of her scheduled testimony before the House Oversight Committee, Pam Bondi was caught by the Mexican border patrol on Thursday as she attempting to sneak across the southern border.

The former attorney general, dressed in what was described as ninja-like attire, was nabbed as she tried to hoist herself over the border wall near Tijuana, Mexican officials said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she would tighten border security to prevent a “doomsday scenario” in which her nation is overrun by a swarm of criminal Republicans.

“Today was Pam Bondi,” she warned. “Tomorrow could be Ken Paxton.”

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