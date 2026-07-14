The Borowitz Report

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Andy Borowitz
7h

The latest on Mitch’s recovery: https://substack.com/@borowitzreport/note/c-293680968

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Larry Caringer's avatar
Larry Caringer
7h

We’re past cognitive tests. If you have eyes and ears, Trump fails every time he opens his mouth.

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