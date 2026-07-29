The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

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Andy Borowitz
5h

Best Pope ever.

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Al Gorythm's avatar
Al Gorythm
5h

JD Vance is a great example of why we shouldn’t be so quick to judge mothers who abandon their children in favor of drugs.

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