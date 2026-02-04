The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Andy Borowitz
8h

Good morning! To those of you who had been unaware of Lutnick, I apologize for bringing him to your attention.

Sam Popkin
8h

Whoever screams is the one stealing!! The modern day equivalent of “whoever drowns is the witch.”

