Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In a deal that immediately stirred controversy, on Monday the government of Qatar confirmed that it had purchased Donald J. Trump’s red Tesla Model S for $400 million.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt asserted that there was nothing improper about the transaction, claiming, “President Trump greatly enhanced the value of the car by sitting in it once.”

But even as Trump touted the sale as the latest evidence of his business acumen, a source close to the Qataris revealed, “The joke’s on him—they paid him in Trump crypto.”

