The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
3h

I follow the science.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Carol Hatch's avatar
Carol Hatch
3h

Poor little Marco. At least he won’t have to bend over so far to kiss his master’s feet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
213 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture