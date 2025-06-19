The victorious E. Jean Carroll. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

At a time when so many people and institutions fearfully bow to America’s senile wannabe king, we need more heroes like E. Jean Carroll.

That’s why I’m excited to announce that her just-published memoir, Not My Type: One Woman vs. a President, is the inaugural selection of TBR Book Club!

I hope you’ll consider reading the book, which is already getting rave reviews. You can help support local independent bookstores by ordering it here and not on Amazon.

How will TBR Book Club work? Next week I’ll host a live chat where you’ll be able to offer your questions for E. Jean. (You don’t have to have read the book by then—any questions you have for her are welcome.)

Then, later in the week, I’ll pose your questions to E. Jean when she’s my very special guest on The Andy Borowitz Show!

I’m really looking forward to being in this book club with you. Happy reading!

Love,

Andy

Mousse is a founding member of TBR Book Club.

