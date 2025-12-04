The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
1h

While Metamucilini is scaring away tourists by sending troops to US cities, tourism to Somalia surged 50 percent last year. (I am not making this up!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
Steve Benko's avatar
Steve Benko
1h

Said another, "And we're not worried for our brethren already in the U.S., as we believe your non-drinking president meant to say it's sommeliers - wine stewards - he's planning to get rid of, shipping them off to tastings in the Condo."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture