The Borowitz Report

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Andy Borowitz
5h

Maine Democrats are about to nominate someone without a Nazi tattoo. That’s progress.

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Steve Lang's avatar
Steve Lang
6h

she needn’t be concerned. american voters have shown themselves to be amnesiacs. look how they put mr. tangerine man back in the white house after his first term.

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