The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
1h

She said she wants to spend more time with her family. But has anyone consulted her family?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Margaret Cox's avatar
Margaret Cox
34m

You’re in top form! “Extinction level event known as DT”, “original recipe and extra crazy”, “septic tank of lies”! Hope Stefanik enjoys reading this masterpiece!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Andy Borowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture