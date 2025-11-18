Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

(Warning: This post contains upsetting content.)

Last week on my podcast, I interviewed the writer Kate Manne about the disturbing case of Katie Johnson.

In video testimony recorded in 2016, the pseudonymous Johnson alleged that she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and raped by Donald Trump when she was thirteen.

Although Johnson’s accusations have never been adjudicated, her account is extremely detailed and, in my opinion, credible.

I interviewed Manne about this case because she has spent a significant amount of time researching it. She also created a transcript of Johnson’s testimony, something that corporate media, which have largely ignored the story, have never done.

After the podcast episode went live, I received many requests from paid subscribers asking me to remove its paywall so that the story of Katie Johnson could reach a larger audience. I have done so, and you can now access it for free here.

It is, as I’ve warned, an extremely upsetting story, but I think it’s important that people know about it. Please consider watching it and sharing it. And thanks, as always, for your support.

