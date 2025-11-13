Playback speed
She Says Trump Raped Her When She Was a Child
The Andy Borowitz Show
Nov 13, 2025
∙ Paid
(Warning: This episode contains upsetting content.)
A woman using the pseudonym Katie Johnson has alleged that she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and raped by Donald Trump when she was thirteen. Despite the extremely detailed and credible nature of her account, the corporate media have largely ignored it. Why? I’m joined by the writer Kate Manne, who…
Kate Manne
Writes More to Hate Subscribe
