The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

She Says Trump Raped Her When She Was a Child

The Andy Borowitz Show
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Kate Manne's avatar
Andy Borowitz
and
Kate Manne
Nov 13, 2025
∙ Paid

(Warning: This episode contains upsetting content.)

A woman using the pseudonym Katie Johnson has alleged that she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and raped by Donald Trump when she was thirteen. Despite the extremely detailed and credible nature of her account, the corporate media have largely ignored it. Why? I’m joined by the writer Kate Manne, who…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture