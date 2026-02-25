The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
5h

https://youtu.be/sB0IpYuYzk0?si=AvVjzkmCfv5PyC1z for the full documentary

Reply
Share
29 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
Al Gorythm's avatar
Al Gorythm
5h

Exoneration is not the same as redaction, Mr. President.

Reply
Share
7 replies
193 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Borowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture