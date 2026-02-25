In 1991, 45-year-old Donald Trump was a judge in the Look of the Year competition, featuring models as young as 14.

The Epstein files are rife with allegations of Trump’s sexual misconduct with children. The DOJ has tried to contain the damage, reportedly withholding interviews with a woman who claimed Trump sexually abused her when she was 13. But a 2018 BBC documentary, little seen in the USA, lends credence to those charges.

On the eve of Trump’s 2018 visit to the UK, the BBC documentary series Panorama aired an episode called “Trump: Is the President a Sex Pest?” in which women described their encounters with Trump when they were teenagers. These brave women were all willing to go on the record, on camera. They had nothing to gain and everything to lose.

Panorama noted that over twenty women accused Trump of misconduct. One of them, Barbara Pilling, recounts meeting Trump in the 1980s when she was a teen model:

Elsewhere, Trump testifies against himself: he brags about how, in the 1990s, he used his position as a pageant owner to invade dressing rooms and ogle naked girls:

According to witnesses, Trump continued his career in voyeurism when he owned the Miss Teen USA pageant, spying on undressed contestants as young as 15:

This BBC documentary has never aired in the USA, and probably never will. But, as Stephen Colbert recently proved with his James Talarico interview, Trump’s stooges at the FCC can’t prevent video clips from being shared online.

So please share.

Share

Leave a comment