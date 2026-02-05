The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
27m

I think Tom is being refreshingly transparent here.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Sandra Cockrell's avatar
Sandra Cockrell
25m

I do like to start the day with a laugh. Thanks Andy!

Reply
Share
1 reply
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Borowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture