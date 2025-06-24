WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In an angry outburst Tuesday morning, Donald J. Trump lashed out at Joe Biden for violating the fragile Middle East ceasefire.
“The ceasefire was working perfectly and beautifully until Joe Biden broke it,” Trump said. “This should never be allowed to happen in this country.”
Trump refused to disclose precisely how Biden had violated the ceasefire, but darkly hinted that “people are saying it can be done with a laptop.”
He also blasted the “far left lunatic media” for refusing to cover Biden’s violation of the ceasefire, warning, “This better be in Tapper’s next book.”
I thought he was going to blame Haitian immigrants.
Trump then accused the Biden auto pen of breaking the “forever ceasefire” that DonOld just announced yesterday. The shortest forever in the history of the world.