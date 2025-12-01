Trump Claims MRI on His Brain Found Nothing
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Boasting about his cognitive health, on Monday Donald J. Trump asserted than an MRI performed on his brain found nothing.
“I had a perfect MRI,” he told reporters. “The greatest doctors in the country looked at my brain and came up empty.”
Trump said there was no point in releasing his MRI because “there’s nothing to see,” adding, “It’s like the East Wing.”
As corporate media bend their knee to our deranged wannabe dictator, I have never been more grateful that I don’t work for one of these craven companies. I work for you.
I’m continually amazed that DonOld keeps bragging about “acing” a basic dementia test. Every person on Medicare gets one of these (or a mini one) annually. But he mentions his test almost daily. Too dementia addled to even understand what the test is.
I had a dream he suffered from a stroke causing catastrophic brain damage... and no one noticed.