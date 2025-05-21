WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In a series of furious Truth Social posts penned in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Donald J. Trump claimed that the singer Bruce Springsteen was not born in the USA.
“If he has a US birth certificate, which I seriously doubt, then the middle name on it would be Untalented,” Trump wrote. “He’s not half as good a singer as Kid Rock.”
“Even if he was born in the USA, that would not automatically make him a citizen,” he added. “Pam Bondi is looking into this.”
Offering a rationale for his claim, Trump noted, “Springsteen is a Kenyan name.”
Also, Rosalita is not an American name
Bruce was and always will be the boss. Trump was and always will be a vulgarian.