The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
2h

Also, Rosalita is not an American name

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Sarah McAuliffe-Bellin's avatar
Sarah McAuliffe-Bellin
2h

Bruce was and always will be the boss. Trump was and always will be a vulgarian.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
115 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture