WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In his ongoing quest for honors, on Wednesday Donald J. Trump demanded that former President Barack Obama be named after him.



In a flurry of late-night Truth Social posts, Trump insisted that the 44th president be renamed “Barack Donald Obama Trump.”



Trump said that if his demand was not met he would “immediately cut off all federal aid to Hawaii.”



Speaking to reporters, Obama was philosophical, noting, “At least he didn’t say Kenya. That’s progress, I guess.”

