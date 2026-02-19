Trump Explodes With Rage After Bad Bunny Wins Nobel Peace Prize
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In a series of furious Truth Social posts late Wednesday night, Donald J. Trump blasted the Norwegian Nobel Committee for awarding its Peace Prize to the Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.
Trump claimed that he had been “treated very unfairly” by being passed over for the award despite having ended “between forty and fifty wars.”
“Bad Bunny could Never end even One War because he speaks a Language no one Understands!” Trump thundered.
In another setback for Trump, Bad Bunny’s birthday will be honored each year with a new national holiday in Greenland.
Can't wait to fly into Bad Bunny International Airport.