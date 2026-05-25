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Al Gorythm's avatar
Al Gorythm
4h

Memorial Day is a good time to remember the guy who started an illegal war in Iran got out of military service with five deferments with “bone spurs” and called our fallen soldiers “suckers and losers.”

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51 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
Al Gorythm's avatar
Al Gorythm
4h

All gave some

Some gave all

Trump didn’t give a shit

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