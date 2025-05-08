The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry Caringer's avatar
Larry Caringer
5h

Trump pointed out his Bible is the only one you hold upside down and never read.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
66 replies
Stan Ruth's avatar
Stan Ruth
5h

Keep JD Vance far far away!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
350 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture