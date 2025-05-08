Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In a gesture intended to welcome the new pontiff, on Thursday Donald J. Trump offered to sell Pope Leo XIV a $60 Bible.

“You want to grab this deal while you can,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “It’s gonna cost a lot more after EU tariffs.”

Calling the Trump Bible “a very special Bible,” he added, “I know you have a lot of Bibles already at the Vatican, but none of them have parts written by Lee Greenwood.”

Meanwhile, in his first official act as pope, Leo ordered a photo of JD Vance posted at the Vatican security desk.

