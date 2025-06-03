The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bradford W.'s avatar
Bradford W.
5h

Not to be confused with DOPE (Department Of Personal Enrichment) which his boss heads up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
It's Come to This's avatar
It's Come to This
4h

Normal people don't wave chainsaws around on a stage, give Nazi salutes to adoring crowds, appoint incels to shatter the careers of thousands for no reason whatever, attend Cabinet meetings in baseball caps, and father dozens of illegitimate children --- all at the same time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
183 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture