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BETHESDA (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday to have Senator Lindsey Graham surgically removed.

What was originally billed as a routine physical exam quickly became a medical emergency after doctors determined that the South Carolina lawmaker, who had been attached to Trump since 2016, had to be amputated.

A team of surgeons performed the seven-hour operation to remove the invasive parasite in a procedure known as a toadyectomy.

Doctors said that Trump was “recovering well” but would soon have to return to the hospital to have House Speaker Mike Johnson removed.

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