Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump stirred controversy on Friday by claiming that his son Eric was former President Joe Biden’s fault.

Responding to a reporter’s question about Eric, Trump shot back, “That was Biden. That wasn’t Trump.”

“I took office on January 20,” he continued. “That person [Eric] was already around.”

Reached for comment at his home in Delaware, Biden said, “I’d rather be blamed for the recession.”

TBR Question of the Day: What else does Trump think is Biden’s fault?

