The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Corbin's avatar
Corbin
1h

And it might encourage them to find a library afterward and ask to see the restricted section.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andy Borowitz
Alan's avatar
Alan
1hEdited

New reporting reveals that the EO on reducing fentanyl coming across the borders will be combined with the EO on foreign non-English films so American children do not get hooked on drugs or phonics.

Also, the pots of gold at the end of Reading Rainbow will be confiscated by the "Dogers".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
52 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture