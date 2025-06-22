Kevin Lamarque - Pool/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In a nationally televised address Saturday night, Donald J. Trump announced that he had ordered his son Barron to visit a podiatrist.

“My fellow Americans, earlier this evening, at my command, Barron saw a podiatrist,” said Trump, flanked by JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Pete Hegseth. “I am pleased to announce that he has returned home safely.”

“Barron’s mission was to obtain a note from the doctor,” Trump added. “Mission accomplished.”

Minutes after the speech, a new poll showed that a majority of Americans favor dropping Donald Trump on Iran.

