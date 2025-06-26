THE HAGUE (The Borowitz Report)—Raising eyebrows on the final day of the NATO summit, Donald J. Trump said on Wednesday that if he is not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize he will bomb Norway.
Warning Norway against “treating me very unfairly,” Trump argued that he deserved the Peace Prize for “dropping a million bombs on Iran.”
He demanded that Norway “hand over the Peace Prize or be obliterated,” adding, “If you Norwegian fuckers fuck with me, you will be fucking fucked.”
I always thought Trump deserved the Nobel prize in literature for the Trump Bible. “Hey, I could have written it.” That’s good enough for me.
He. Is. So. Fucking. Stupid.