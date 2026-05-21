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Andy Borowitz
5h

Speaking from experience, a major media corporation cancelled my contract for “financial reasons” in 2023—and that was the beginning of the most exciting chapter of my career, here with you wonderful people ❤️

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Concerned Citizen's avatar
Concerned Citizen
5h

And we are very glad you are here Andy! Thank you for all of your humor, which helps get us through the day of this asinine regime!

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