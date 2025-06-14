The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate's avatar
Kate
6h

Kind of hate you for this post.😉 I know these are jokes and or satire. But when I got the alert that the parade was called off, I was briefly so very happy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
40 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
Margaret Rogers's avatar
Margaret Rogers
6h

Thank you! I am still laughing!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
220 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture