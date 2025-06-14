Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump’s long-wished-for military parade was abruptly canceled on Saturday after it emerged that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had inadvertently invited the Houthi rebels.

Though Hegseth defiantly told reporters, “I did not text parade plans,” a mass invite from his Signal account was sent to the Houthis, Iran’s Supreme Leader, and The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg.

In an official statement, the Houthis said they were “saddened” to lose the chance to show off their military hardware, adding, “We already packed our drones.”

