The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
8h

In other news: BAD BUNNY FOR PRESIDENT

Reply
Share
68 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
Suzi Harkey's avatar
Suzi Harkey
8h

It’s absolutely disgusting, disgraceful. My dearest young friend, a black man, was so impacted this week, that he had to close himself off in his office to regain his composure. Not because of the meme, as you said, Trump has been racist for years, but because “no one is doing anything to stop him”. My heart just breaks for him, over this entire dismantling of our country’s ethics, values, and decency.

Reply
Share
24 replies
469 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Borowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture