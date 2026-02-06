The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
4h

What I want to know is, who are the 5% of film critics who liked “Melania”?

Reply
Share
44 replies
Marilyn Marcus's avatar
Marilyn Marcus
4h

Ha ha ha ha ha. The bribery that’s going on is unbelievable. Let’s get ice out. Let’s get Trump out. We need to take the midterms bigly!!!!

Reply
Share
7 replies
328 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Borowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture