The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Catherine Alvarez's avatar
Catherine Alvarez
6h

Not on topic but interesting . On this day,

April 30, 1945 ,Hitler committed suicide in his bunker in Berlin .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Glenn Ebo Perry's avatar
Glenn Ebo Perry
7h

Come gather, true patriots, and list if you can

To the wisdom and knowledge of Sharon McMahon

In defending our battered and bruised Constitution

Before Trump can enable a Final Solution.

Donald’s cultists, who congregate at Mar-A-Lago;

You know they’re batshit crazy

And hence, covered in guano.

That vile guano, encrusting the lost Fourth Estate

Prevents truth and the facts from informing debate.

My dear Liverpool Grandma spoke truth on the level,

When she’d say, “Tell the truth, and by that, shame the Devil”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
124 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture