The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
33
31

This Will Give You Hope

The Andy Borowitz Show
Apr 23, 2025
∙ Paid
33
31
Share

The Trump White House is a firehose of lies, designed to spread confusion and fear. Who can shut down all that bullshit? Sharon McMahon can—with ease. She’s been called America's Government Teacher, and no one defends our democracy more lucidly. Listening to her school Trump and Vance filled me with joy, inspiration, and hope.

Now More Than Ever: Subsc…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture