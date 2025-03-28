The WhiskeyLeaks scandal has been a mixed bag. On the one hand, Trump’s clown car of bozos and boozers jeopardized national security. But on the other hand, they’ve inspired some really funny songs! Here are two I recommend. Check them out—they won’t be performed at the Kennedy Center any time soon.
Signal Leak by Jesse Welles
I’ve previously praised Jesse Welles as one of the artists who’s keeping me sane during Elon Musk’s presidency.
You Were Not Supposed to Message it Through by Marsh Family
The talented Marsh Family hail from the UK but have decided to pay attention to US politics regardless.
TBR Question of the Day: What music is helping you stay sane-ish? Leave your answer below:
