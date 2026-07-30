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Andy Borowitz
5h

Let me say one positive thing about Elise: she went to Harvard. Then again, so did the Unabomber. You might think it’s unfair to compare Stefanik to the Unabomber, and it is—to the Unabomber. For all his flaws, he was way more ideologically consistent than Stefanik.

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Eileen Wilks's avatar
Eileen Wilks
5h

Hegseth, of course. Mars’s gravity is only 38% of Earth’s. The poor guy could finally do a pull-up there.

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