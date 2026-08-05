The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
2h

MAGA = Measles Are Great Again

Reply
Share
8 replies
Sarah McAuliffe-Bellin's avatar
Sarah McAuliffe-Bellin
2h

A great reminder Andy. Measles, explosive diarrhea, Ebola is making a comeback and there are only 3 scientists who monitor all outbreaks in the USA now? RFKJR is patient zero for stupidity if that makes sense. Haven’t had my tea yet.

Reply
Share
101 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Borowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture