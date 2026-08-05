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WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report) – In the latest rebuke to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s tenure as Health Secretary, on Wednesday a worm who dined in the candidate’s brain posted a brutal review on Yelp.

The worm’s review began on a discouraging note, claiming that Kennedy’s brain was “almost impossible to find.”

“Once I managed to get there, I couldn’t believe how cramped it was,” the worm continued. “I’m all for intimate dining but this place was ridiculously tiny.”

The worm also slammed the noise level in the candidate’s brain, complaining, “I couldn’t hear myself think with all the different voices in there.”

With one star, Kennedy’s brain ranks last in Yelp’s “Worm Dining” category, tied with Senator Ron Johnson’s brain.

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This month’s TBR Book Pick is Ben Wikler’s This Is the Plan: How to End America’s Meltdown and Save Democracy.

From the publisher:

If you are looking at the spiraling crisis of American politics in the Trump era and wondering how the hell we get out of this mess, This Is the Plan is the book you’ve been waiting for.

Ben Wikler led the Democratic Party of Wisconsin to a string of improbable victories in a state with a political system so rigged that it was dubbed a “democracy desert”--which is, coincidentally, Trump’s goal for the whole country.

Now, in This Is the Plan, Wikler distills lessons from the front lines in America’s most closely divided state to map out a comprehensive plan to dictator-proof American government, defeat MAGA at every level of the ballot, and build a future of democracy, opportunity, and freedom for all.

It will be a blast. The plan is to, as he writes, “have fun storming the castle--in a civil, metaphorical, and non-January-6th-y way.”

“Ben Wikler offers a deeply informed, thorough, and convincing blueprint for recovering American democracy in prose so engaging and fun that you will not want to stop turning the pages. A must-read for anyone concerned about the future of the country and wondering how to get involved in the political system. –Heather Cox Richardson