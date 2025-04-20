Anti-Trump protest in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Christopher Mark Juhn/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This weekend, in big cities and small towns, Americans took to the streets to protest Trump’s fascist regime.

Corporate media won’t report on the huge success of these protests. But we will.

In a live chat on Saturday, I asked TBR community members to share their experiences at the rallies. Here are some of their stories:

I’ve been to three of the Santa Rosa protests and they were wonderful. Like a big party of kind people who care about our democracy. Beautiful music, beautiful signs, beautiful smiles. —Bev

Richmond, VA was a big success! Lots of boomers (which makes me so proud as a boomer/Gen Jones myself) but also a bigger batch of younger folks than I had seen at previous ones! People are into it! —Beth

Thousands of U.S. in Hartford, CT! Great signs, lots of chanting and horns beeping and overall enthusiasm! And a Trump head with a red tie with hammer and sickle and swastikas on his cheek with a Hitler mustache…It was great! Oh! Also a huge union crowd out marching and chanting! —Marianne

There was a great turnout in St. Petersburg, FL (red state, blue city) with enough participation that it spilled over onto additional intersections in the area. What’s really wonderful to see is all the vehicles driving by honking their horns putting their arms out waving flags in solidarity. We have indeed started a movement and we will not be silenced! —Jerry

Big noisy, happy crowd in Hyannis, MA with lots of support from thousands of passing motorists. There was one Trump truck that kept circling the rotary, greeted with smiles from the crowd. Vastly outnumbered in both people and spirit. —Margo

I was part of creating a Human Banner on Ocean Beach in San Francisco where we spelled out REMOVE & IMPEACH. Complete with music and singing old protest songs, a huge American flag that waved and rotated and a final line up of all of us joining hands and facing west into the great Pacific Ocean! An incredible experience! —Kate

Profoundly moving experience to be chanting “No Kings” with thousands of fellow Philadelphians at Independence Hall on the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War’s first battle. —Stew

A massive crowd filled the streets of downtown Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images)

Attended today in Rehoboth Beach, DE. Large, diverse, peaceful, and engaged crowd, including just a handful of magats waving their cult daddy flag. Governor and Attorney General gave very empowering and upbeat speeches. Feeling very fortunate to be represented by such committed and educated politicians. —Michael

Thousands again lined E. 22nd St in Tucson. I was so happy to see people and the support from passing motorists was fantastic. So many great signs all showing that the resistance is healthy, growing and staying strong! —Allison

NYC Protest was excellent, again! Lots of great signs, chanting, singing and a long march (which could not be contained on sidewalks so we took over the streets) from Bryant Park at 6th Ave & 42nd Street all the way up Madison Ave, across 57th St and up 5th Ave to Central Park. A beautiful, sunny, warm day and several thousand people. Great!! —Laurie

Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

