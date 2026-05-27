Zelenskyy Offers to Lend Trump Cards
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Hoping to improve Donald J. Trump’s woefully weak negotiating position with Iran, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to the White House on Wednesday to lend him some cards.
“For four years, my country has fought a much larger adversary to a standstill, while for three months, a far smaller country has kicked your ass,” Zelenskyy informed Trump. “Which of the two of us, may I ask, has cards?”
Saying that his American counterpart’s total lack of cards “makes me very sad,” Zelenskyy pleaded with Trump to borrow some of his.
“Pick a card,” Zelenskyy begged him. “Any card.”
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“And don’t forget to say thank you.”
Trump had “all the cards” when he owned casinos. How’d that work out?