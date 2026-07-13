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Andy Borowitz
9h

PS Lindsey helped convince Trump to attack Iran. So next time you go to fill up your car, think of Lindsey.

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24 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)'s avatar
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)
9h

Andy, you hit the nail in the coffin. Bye-bye Ms. Lindsey. No tears shed for you nor your cohort, Mitch. My wish for you is to not rest in peace.

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