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Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
12h

At this point Mitch is sharper than Rand.

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Michael Lavering's avatar
Michael Lavering
12h

“. . . a coma patient or Tommy Tuberville”. The quote of the day!

😂😂😂😂

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