Biden Eagerly Anticipating Jake Tapper’s Book About Trump’s Mental Decline
GREENVILLE, DELAWARE (The Borowitz Report)—Former President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that “he can’t wait” for Jake Tapper to publish a scathing book about Donald J. Trump’s glaring mental decline.
“Jake hasn’t announced that he’s working on a book like that, but I’ll bet you anything he is,” Biden said. “He’s the master of this genre.”
Given Trump’s innumerable episodes of slurred speech, incoherent ramblings, and daytime narcolepsy, Biden predicted that “Jake must be writing one helluva long book.”
“I was feeling kind of sorry for Trump when I pictured him reading Jake’s book,” the former president said. “But then I remembered that he can’t read.”
Hegseth Haiku Contest Winner!
Thanks to the hundreds of readers who entered TBR’s Hegseth Haiku Contest! The winner is Wis, who submitted this inspired poem:
Gin, scotch and whiskey
On my bowl of Rice Krispies:
The sounds of battle.
After the Reiner debacle, I’m more concerned about his moral decline than his mental one. Handlers can manage the stupidity. But the narcissistic personality disorder is much harder to rein in
The book is done but they’re waiting to find a happy ending.