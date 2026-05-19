Billionaire’s Superyacht Carrying Clarence and Ginni Thomas Struck by Hantavirus
THE MEDITERRANEAN (The Borowitz Report)—Clarence and Ginni Thomas’s latest luxury cruise aboard a Republican megadonor’s superyacht hit an unfortunate snag on Tuesday when a major hantavirus outbreak struck the vessel.
Fears abounded that the couple might become infected by the virus, which can spread via rat to rat contact.
In Washington, Samuel Alito’s wife sent out a distress signal by flying the QAnon flag in her front yard upside down.
In another setback for the Thomases, Donald J. Trump ordered Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to mastermind the response.
Watch: Heather Cox Richardson on the End of Trump
Heather’s appearance on my podcast is the most-watched episode to date. You can watch it here.
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J’adore