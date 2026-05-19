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THE MEDITERRANEAN (The Borowitz Report)—Clarence and Ginni Thomas’s latest luxury cruise aboard a Republican megadonor’s superyacht hit an unfortunate snag on Tuesday when a major hantavirus outbreak struck the vessel.



Fears abounded that the couple might become infected by the virus, which can spread via rat to rat contact.



In Washington, Samuel Alito’s wife sent out a distress signal by flying the QAnon flag in her front yard upside down.



In another setback for the Thomases, Donald J. Trump ordered Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to mastermind the response.

Heather’s appearance on my podcast is the most-watched episode to date. You can watch it here .

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