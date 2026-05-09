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The End of Trump: A Chat with Heather Cox Richardson
The Andy Borowitz Show
May 09, 2026
∙ Paid
This week I speak with Heather Cox Richardson for the very first time. The beloved historian and author answers questions from TBR Book Club members on subjects ranging from our shitshow of a Supreme Court to the crucial midterm elections. Oh, and maybe you were wondering how this Trump nightmare ends? Heather gets into that, too.
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
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