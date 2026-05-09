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The End of Trump: A Chat with Heather Cox Richardson

The Andy Borowitz Show
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Heather Cox Richardson's avatar
Andy Borowitz and Heather Cox Richardson
May 09, 2026
∙ Paid

This week I speak with Heather Cox Richardson for the very first time. The beloved historian and author answers questions from TBR Book Club members on subjects ranging from our shitshow of a Supreme Court to the crucial midterm elections. Oh, and maybe you were wondering how this Trump nightmare ends? Heather gets into that, too.

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