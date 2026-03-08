The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
6h

David Ellison agrees.

Reply
Share
13 replies
Phyllis Mass's avatar
Phyllis Mass
6hEdited

Takes one to know one.

Reply
Share
4 replies
170 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Borowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture