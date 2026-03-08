Eric Trump Calls Ayatollah’s Son an Incompetent Moron who Only Got Position Through Nepotism
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In a blistering takedown of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, on Sunday Eric Trump claimed that the late Ayatollah’s son was an incompetent idiot who only attained his position through nepotism.
“The last thing the world needs is yet another total bonehead getting a leg up just because of who his dad is,” Trump said. “If this dope’s last name was Henderson instead of Khamenei, he wouldn’t even be in the conversation.”
He added that giving someone control over massive sums of money just because he had a powerful father is “a recipe for disaster.”
“What kind of backwards country showers someone with riches because of who his dad is?” Trump asked. “All I can say is, congratulations, Iran: you just chose a member of the Lucky Sperm Club.”
Send These Clowns to Iran!
TBR readers have chosen an amazing roster of clowns to ship off to Iran. See their choices here!
As corporate media undergo an extreme MAGA makeover, independent journalism has never been more crucial. Thank you for supporting The Borowitz Report.
David Ellison agrees.
Takes one to know one.