Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In a blistering takedown of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, on Sunday Eric Trump claimed that the late Ayatollah’s son was an incompetent idiot who only attained his position through nepotism.

“The last thing the world needs is yet another total bonehead getting a leg up just because of who his dad is,” Trump said. “If this dope’s last name was Henderson instead of Khamenei, he wouldn’t even be in the conversation.”

He added that giving someone control over massive sums of money just because he had a powerful father is “a recipe for disaster.”

“What kind of backwards country showers someone with riches because of who his dad is?” Trump asked. “All I can say is, congratulations, Iran: you just chose a member of the Lucky Sperm Club.”

