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WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In an emotional tribute on Monday, former Senator Joe Manchin ceded the title of most-despised Democrat in history to Senator John Fetterman.

“When I retired from the Senate, I thought that my record for being the most deeply reviled member of the Democratic Party was safe,” Manchin said. “Clearly, I was mistaken.”

“For fourteen years, every morning I’d wake up and say, ‘How can I be an irritating assclown today?” the West Virginian added. “But Fetterman takes it to a new level.”

For his part, Fetterman was visibly moved by Manchin’s tribute, telling reporters, “When I came to the Senate I never dreamt I could be more obnoxious than a legendary jagoff like Joe. I’m truly humbled by this honor.”

The beloved historian and author just made her first appearance on my podcast. Watch the episode here .

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