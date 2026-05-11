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Andy Borowitz
4h

Tulsi Gabbard and Kyrsten Sinema would have been in the running but they both left the party.

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Larry Caringer's avatar
Larry Caringer
4h

Apparently dressing like a clown wasn’t enough to prove Fetterman’s lack of common sense. Just to make sure we all know how crazy he is, he started supporting Trump. It worked. He’s certifiably nuts.

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