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Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
11h

In other news…

For those who may be wondering how the U.S. could get thrashed by Belgium in the World Cup tournament, consider this:

On February 11, 1990, a 40-1 underdog named Buster Douglas defeated the heavyweight champion of the world, Mike Tyson, in one of the biggest upsets in sports history.

What do these two defeats have in common?

Sitting ringside during Tyson’s humiliation was his biggest supporter, Donald Trump.

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Kathleen Rose's avatar
Kathleen Rose
11h

ETTD – Everything tRump Touches Dies

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